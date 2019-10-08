Sen. Baldwin talks impeachment inquiry during local stop

One person backing the impeachment inquiry is U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin.

The Democrat voiced her support Tuesday during a stop in Cadott while highlighting new dairy initiatives.

Baldwin alluded to the phone call in which President Trump pressured Ukraine's president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son.

"I think it's the Constitutional duty of the Congress the United States to get the facts, to oversee the administration, to oversee the president. I'm very troubled by news, as early as a couple of hours ago, that the president and his administration is ordering people not to cooperate or comply with subpoenas and frustrating or obstructing an effort to get to the facts," said Senator Baldwin.