Sen. Baldwin to take Cadott farmer as guest to State of the Union Address

Senator Tammy Baldwin has announced that she is taking a Cadott grain and dairy farmer as her guest to the State of the Union Address.

Baldwin announced Monday that Les Danielson will be joining her for the State of the Union address which will be given by President Trump on Tuesday.

Baldwin says Les is concerned about the future of the agriculture for his children and family farmers as Trump’s trade wars and tariffs have produced tougher times.

“I’m grateful to Senator Baldwin for inviting me to attend the State of the Union and for her work supporting Wisconsin family farmers during these challenging times,” said Danielson. “I’m tired of the broken promises from President Trump. Farmers in Wisconsin are facing some really tough market conditions and President Trump’s trade wars have only made things worse. During his address on Tuesday, I hope he will move past empty promises and outline a clear plan to get the job done for farmers like me.”

