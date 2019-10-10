Sen. Lindsey Graham prank called by Russians

Sen. Lindsey Graham was pranked by two Russians posing as members of Turkey's government. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Updated: Thu 9:49 PM, Oct 10, 2019

(CNN) – Sen. Lindsey Graham got pranked by Russians pretending to be from Turkey.

That’s according to an announcement made by his office Thursday.

The call happened in August.

A spokesperson for Graham confirmed to CNN that the South Carolina Republican spoke with two Russian pranksters in a conversation he thought was with Turkey’s defense minister.

According to audio of the call provided to Politico, Graham called the Kurds a “threat” to Turkey.

That assessment appears to contradict his public statements in recent days regarding President Donald Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of the way of a Turkish invasion of Syria.

The attack has been widely condemned by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for putting American allies such as the Kurds in harm’s way.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
