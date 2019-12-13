Sen. Mitch McConnell files for seventh term in Kentucky

Sen. Mitch McConnell filed for re-election in Frankfort, Ky. (Credit: WKYT)
Updated: Fri 5:41 PM, Dec 13, 2019

(AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has filed for reelection in Kentucky as the Republican seeks a seventh term next year.

McConnell on Friday touted his leadership role as an asset for Middle America.

He is the longest-serving U.S. senator in Kentucky history.

He has tied himself closely to President Donald Trump and is preparing to defend himself against a host of Democrats wanting to unseat him.

McConnell regularly notes that among the four congressional leaders, he’s the only one from the U.S. heartland.

McConnell has amassed a massive campaign fund, as has his highest-profile Democratic challenger, retired Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
