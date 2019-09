U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said the following after Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.) announced he will retire at the end of his current term:

“Jim Sensenbrenner has faithfully served his constituents, Wisconsin, and America for 40 years. His list of accomplishments is long and impressive. As the dean of our congressional delegation, his legislative acumen and leadership will be missed. I wish him and his family all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”