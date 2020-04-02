Senate Democratic leader Shilling won't seek re-election

The Wisconsin Senate's Democratic minority leader says she won't seek re-election this fall. Jennifer Shilling announced her decision Thursday. She said in a statement that her sons are in high school and middle school and her time with them at home is running out. She also says she wants to explore new opportunities. Shilling is nearing the end of her third term in the Senate after winning a recall election in 2011. She's the fourth Senate Democrat to announce they won't seek election. Her decision deals another blow to Democrats hoping to retake control of Senate. Republicans go into the November elections with a 19-14 edge.

Rep. Kind's Statement on State Senator Jennifer Shilling's Retirement Announcement

La Crosse, WI—Rep. Ron Kind released the following statement after Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) announced her decision not to seek reelection in November:

"Whether it was working as an aide for myself and State Representative Mark Meyer, or serving in the State Assembly and State Senate, State Senator Jennifer Shilling has been a tireless, dedicated, and dependable public servant for more than 25 years and we've been lucky to have her. Jen has been an effective and strong leader for Wisconsin's 32nd Senate District. She bridged the partisan gap with a clear vision of her priorities but always did so with a great sense of humor. Wisconsinites always could count on Jen to roll up her sleeves, get things done, and pass legislation that made a difference. Jen's decision to retire is a huge loss not only for our district, but for our state. As Jen likes to say, 'onward, upward and forward,' thank you for your service, Jen."