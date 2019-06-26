Senate OKs bipartisan bill to care for migrants

US Capitol building / Cropped Photo: Martin Falbisoner / CC BY-SA 3.0 / (MGN)
By  | 
Updated: Wed 2:43 PM, Jun 26, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved bipartisan legislation providing $4.6 billion to care for thousands of migrants streaming into the U.S. across the Mexican border.

The measure resembles a package Democrats already pushed through the House with scant Republican support. The House bill has more constraints than the Senate version on how the Trump administration would use the money, leaving the next step unclear.

Congressional leaders hope to send President Donald Trump a compromise measure before lawmakers leave town for a July 4 recess.

A startling photo of the corpses of two migrants and revelations of horrid conditions for children detained by U.S. authorities have put pressure on Congress to improve migrants' conditions.

Trump spoke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday, after Pelosi called the president to press for negotiations.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus