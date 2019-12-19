Senate advances $1.4T spending deal in drive to adjourn

The U.S. Capitol in Washington is shrouded in mist, Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. This coming week’s virtually certain House impeachment of President Donald Trump will underscore how Democrats and Republicans have morphed into fiercely divided camps since lawmakers impeached President Bill Clinton.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Updated: Thu 2:19 PM, Dec 19, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has voted to advance a $1.4 trillion government spending package in a last, bipartisan burst of legislating before the holidays.

The legislation gives President Donald Trump a victory on his U.S.-Mexico border fence and gives Democrats long-sought domestic spending increases and a repeal of Obama-era taxes on high-cost health insurance plans.

The first bill in the two-bill package, covering domestic programs, passed easily Thursday by a 71-23 vote.

A vote on a Pentagon and homeland security measure is to come later in the day.

The compromise bill would forestall a government shutdown this weekend.

