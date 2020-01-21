Senate to vote on funding for UW missing soldiers project

The state Senate is set to vote on a bill that would allow University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers to request hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover missing Wisconsin soldiers' remains.

The bill would allow the UW-Madison Missing-In-Action Recovery and Identification Project to ask the state to release $360,000 over the next two fiscal years to fund searches for Wisconsin soldiers missing around the world.

The project's founder says about 1,500 Wisconsin soldiers have disappeared in action since World War II. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill Tuesday.