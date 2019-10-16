Send-off ceremony for Spooner based Army National Guard

Gov. Evers along with family and friends of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 829th Engineering Company will be sending off nearly 160 soldiers Saturday.

The soldiers will be deploying to the Middle East this fall and the ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. at the Spooner High School.

After the send-off ceremony, the Wisconsin National Guard will be screening a World War 1 documentary called “Dawn of the Red Arrow”.

That is set for 7 p.m. at the Chequamegon Veteran’s Center. The screening is open to the public and admission is free.

