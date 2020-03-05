Senior living communities prepare for potential Coronavirus outbreak

Just one case of the new strain of Coronavirus, COVID-19, has been confirmed in Wisconsin but the CDC warns it could soon spread throughout the U.S.

According to the CDC older people and people with some underlying health conditions seem to be at greater risk of serious illness when it comes to Coronavirus.

“The majority of Coronavirus cases tend to be mild illnesses in people but the older populations and people with underlying health conditions tend to get more severe disease,” says Allison Gosbin, a public health nurse at the Eau Claire County Health Department.

In Washington, many Coronavirus cases have been linked to a long term care facility in the suburbs of Seattle.

At Oakwood Hills, a retirement community in Eau Claire, extra precautions are in place to prevent the spread of the virus if it were to make its way to the Chippewa Valley.

“We are doing a very good job at taking control of this,” says General Manager John Carlin.

Carlin says they practice extra safety measures each year during flu season, but with the threat of the Coronavirus, this year there is an emphasis on preventing germ spread.

Visitors and residents are greeted by hand sanitizer stations and signs warning about flu symptoms at the entryway, hand sanitizer is on every table in the dining room and common areas are wiped down and sanitized three times per week.

Residents who feel sick or show symptoms of respiratory illness are being asked to self-quarantine in their rooms.

“One way to protect yourself from the Coronavirus is to keep yourself away from people who are coughing and have other systems,” Gosbin says.

Carlin says residents have had many questions about the outbreak which have been addressed in group meetings or during lunchtime.

Carlin says if the outbreak makes its way to the Chippewa Valley or to Oakwood Hills, they have a plan, similar to protocol if a flu outbreak were to hit the community. He says they would restrict public entry, alert the health department, quarantine residents and the kitchen and deliver food directly to the individual apartments.

For now, Carlin says the main priority is protecting the residents from the flu.

“As long as our guests come in and are washing their hands and our residents are washing their hands and watching their health we think we have a good handle on it,” Carlin says.

And while some populations like those at Oakwood Hills may be at higher risk for the Coronavirus, Gosbin says that everyone should be on alert.

“It is a new virus in humans so we don’t have any immunity to it like we do to the common cold,” Gosbin says.