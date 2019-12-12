Seniors get gifts during holidays thanks to Eau Claire woman's program

An Eau Claire woman is making sure local seniors are not forgotten during the holiday season.

For the sixth year in a row, Kat Wagner of Eau Claire is using a Facebook group to match seniors with sponsors or “angels” to buy them gifts during the holiday season. The group is called, “Pay it Forward Viola’s Senior Christmas Program” and the idea is to give gifts to seniors in need or those who may be spending the holiday alone.

“I wanted to bring cheers some holiday smiles,” Wagner says.

The program is named after Wagner’s grandmother Viola.

“My grandma raised me because my parents passed away then she moved in with me when she started to have health issues and I realized there aren't so many resources for seniors especially around the holidays,” Wagner says.

In 2019, 160 seniors are involved in the program, including Pat Clark of Eau Claire.

“I just have one son and I’m from California. I didn't have a group of friends or anything here,” Clark says. “It makes you feel good and as you get older there are fewer things that make you feel so good so it's a good part of Christmas.”

Clark met Wagner through the program several years ago and not only are they a part of each other’s holidays, they have also built a friendly relationship.

“Any time Kat knows there's something going on with me she is asking what she can do to help throughout the whole year,” Clark says.

Wagner and her family collect presents from the angels and deliver most of them themselves.

“My children will wrap the presents so they are part of it and they will sometimes do drawing to go with the gifts,” Wagner says. “They look forward to it. My daughter, she is five, puts on her best dress to go help the seniors.”

“It’s been wonderful and I always know they are going to stop by with the kids and I love seeing the kids too,” Clark says.

According to Wagner some popular items seniors ask for include socks, winter gear, gas cards and food cards. Some angels will even bake for the seniors.

Other requests are more unique- “There was a senior whose wife passed away and his wife was looking forward to getting him some hunting gear and it was pretty expensive and we had about 5 to 6 angels come together and we left the gift for him to find with his wife’s name under the tree that year,” Wagner says.

Wagner says she hopes her own children will continue the program when she is no longer able to. During the holiday season, she says she spends about 40 to 50 hours per week coordinating the program.

Wagner is still looking for sponsors for 12 to 16 seniors this holiday season. To contact Kat at the Facebook group, click here.

