‘Sesame Street’ introduces Karli, a Muppet in foster care

Elmo hugs Karli, a new Muppet introduced by "Sesame Street" who is in foster care. (Source: Sesame Street/CNN Van)
Updated: Tue 3:57 PM, May 21, 2019

(CNN/Gray News) - "Sesame Street" is introducing a new Muppet to highlight foster families.

The new character is named “Karli,” and is a yellow-haired friend of Elmo's who introduces viewers to the concept of “for-now parents."

In one clip, Karli's foster mom explains that Karli's mother is "having a hard time" and they are taking care of her temporarily.

Karli’s introduction comes as the country observes National Foster Care month, which takes place every year in May.

There are more than 440,000 children and youth in foster care according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Children’s Bureau.

Karli is part of the show’s Sesame Street in Communities program that provides resources for teachers and caregivers on difficult issues.

In 2018 as part of that initiative, “Sesame Street” introduced Lilly, a Muppet whose family is going through a rough transition and lost their home.

Lily was originally food insecure, but the creators expanded her story to highlight homelessness. Lily’s story only appeared in online episodes.

