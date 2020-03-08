Set Your Clock Forward and Check Your Smoke Detectors

On Sunday, the public set their clocks forward one hour and gained an extra hour of light thanks to Daylight Savings Time. The public won’t have to set their clocks back until the fall.

According to Allyn Bertrang, the Deputy Chief for the Eau Claire Fire Department, the fire service uses these two dates in the year to remind people to check their smoke detectors, make sure they are working properly, and change the batteries if needed.

“The purpose behind them is to alert people—early—if there is a fire so that people can escape a building. We have many, many cases across the United States of people being able to escape their homes, escape apartment buildings, and escape businesses, quickly, when a fire has started. It has saved many, many lives. Smoke detectors are life saving devices,” says Bertrang.

Bertrang recommends people have a smoke detector in every level of their home and within a few feet of all bedrooms. In addition, he recommends people do not put a smoke detector in their kitchen or bathroom, as the steam from showering or cooking could set them off.

Banners outside the Eau Claire Fire Department serve as an additional reminder to the public to check all smoke detectors.