Seven decades after graduating, local high school friends become neighbors

While most kids are headed back to school this week, a group of former local students are reminiscing of their days walking the halls together. Seven decades after graduating, these high school friends became neighbors.

Joan (Peloquin) Ford, Ramona (Yakesh) Zumbrock, Jackie (Lauer) Anderson, Alice (Zwiefelhofer) Karr and Patricia (Popple) Bembnister all graduated from McDonell Central High School in Chippewa Falls in 1948. "We were all in the same class…we would go to the movies together…and afterwards we would go to the Empire Café and have malted milks and French fries every Friday night,” said Joan Ford.

All five women live at Chippewa Manor Residential Living, a local retirement community. They were close friends in high school but all went their separate ways after graduation. "There were some that went to nurses training and two of us went to beauty school in Eau Claire, then to college, others were farmers,” said Ford.

They went on to live their lives, owning businesses, becoming educators. One even moved to Alaska and another traveled the world with her military husband. "I married into the service so we were gone for quite a few years…then we retired…after my husband passed away I thought “what am I going to do,” so I moved back to Chippewa,” said Ford.

Now this group of friends find themselves enjoying each other's company on a regular basis once again.

Joan says it’s very relaxing having her friends close.

The group says they get together as often as they can for activities around the community.

"There's so much here to do,” Joan says. They enjoy playing bingo together and listening to live music. Patricia is the only one in the group who has her husband living with her so the others say they appreciate having their old friends so close. "We're one big family here," Joan said.

