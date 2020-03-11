Several UW schools switch to online only classes

Several UW schools are switching to online only classes due to the the outbreak of coronavirus.

UW -Madison, UW -Stout, UW -Milwaukee, UW -La Crosse and UW Green Bay have suspended face-to-face classes and are opting in for online only classes.

UW- Madison says they will suspend classes starting Match 23 until at least April 10.

UW- Stout says starting March 23 through April 5, there will be no face to face classes and faculty will use alternate methods of delivery.

UUW- Milwaukee says they will be extending their spring break by one week to March 15-29 so that the university can prepare to move the majority of its classes online.

UW- La Crosse says they have cancelled the week of classes after spring break, March 23-27. All classes will also be held through online formats through Friday, April 10.

UW- Green Bay says from March 23 through March 28, all classes on campus will be taught via alternative delivery methods.

UW- Eau Claire sent a letter to faculty, staff and students saying they will continue to hold face-to-face classes and labs but will suspend attendance policies. The university says, "If you are sick, do not attend classes".