Several dead cows found on property near Almena

On Friday May 3, 2019 the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint of several deceased cows on a farm near Almena. Deputies responded to the scene and located about 20-25 deceased cows.

Deputies say initial investigation shows that the cows were deceased over the winter months for several reasons. The cows died from the winter conditions, illness or from possible stray voltage.

All the other animals on the farm were in good health on the farm and have been moved to another farm until the stray voltage issue can be looked into and corrected.

While this case is still under investigation, deputies say there appears to be no violations and proper disposal has been conducted with the animals. Deputies say the owners are cooperating fully with the Sheriff’s Department.

