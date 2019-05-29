MPD arrests 2 people after drug investigation at Lion of Judah House of Rastafari

Two men have been arrested after a search warrant was served at Lion of Judah House of Rastafari on Wednesday morning.

Jesse R. Schworck

Joel DeSpain, a spokesperson with the Madison Police Department, said the search warrant was served just before 9 a.m. at the location on W. Mifflin Street. It was part of a drug investigation.

39-year-old Jesse R. Schworck of Madison was arrested for three counts of delivery of marijuana and maintaining a drug dwelling.. 23-year-old Dylan P. Bangert of Madison was arrested for maintaining a drug dwelling and party to a crime of delivery of marijuana.

Police said there were no injuries as a result of the warrant. This is an active investigation.

