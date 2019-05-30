Several people honored for their work on behalf of children

Several people in our community were honored Thursday for their work on behalf of children.

The 18th Annual Children's Legacy Luncheon was held at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

WEAU's Judy Clark once again served as an emcee for the event.

The Children's Museum of Eau Claire holds the luncheon to recognize people who have made the well-being of children their priority.

"Advocacy for children, philanthropy, volunteerism and innovation in their work or field, that's really what the committee looks for. It's exciting to see how all of the different candidates have done virtually all of those," said Michael McHorney with the Children's Museum of Eau Claire.

This year's event recognized Gayle Flaig, who runs two child development centers in Eau Claire, Tom Leuck, who founded Special Kids Day, Chris Stratton, former Menomonie School Superintendent, and Lee and Mary Markquart.