Several reported dead after shooting at Calif. Halloween party

Tony Magpantay / MGN
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 6:07 AM, Nov 01, 2019

ORINDA, Calif. (Gray News) - Police were on the scene early Friday morning of what’s being described as a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Northern California.

The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff posted to Twitter that they and the Orinda Police Department were working a “multiple shooting.”

Newspaper East Bay Times reports that four people were killed and others were injured in the shooting, which happened around 11 p.m. local time.

The Orinda police chief told the paper when officers arrived, they found a party under way with more than 100 people in attendance.

KTVU reports that the owner of the house said it was being rented out through vacation rental site Airbnb for a private party.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
