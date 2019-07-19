Severe storms cause flooding, road closures

The overnight thunderstorms caused numerous roads to flood, rock slides and mudslides in multiple counties.

In Vernon County, early morning downpour caused multiple road closures, including Highway 14 in Coon Valley and at the Kickapoo River.

Some of the water has receded and some roads have been able to re-open, but there are still numerous that are closed.

Vernon County Emergency Management have been working to clear as many roads as possible since midnight Thursday.

"It started with a tornado warning that come out a little before midnight and then we, you know it just kept raining and you know it rained quite a bit in that short period of time. And you know with the ground so saturated as it is, it just can't handle it," said Vernon County Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson.

He says this flood is not as severe as last August, but adds it has done some damage.

For a list of road closures in Wisconsin click here and for Minnesota click here.