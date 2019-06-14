Severe storms roll through Eau Claire Co. leaving a mess behind

Early Friday evening, a round of thunderstorms rolled through Eau Claire County, leaving behind a big mess.

It wasn't the start to the weekend Jim Hjort expected, as strong winds and heavy rains swept through western Wisconsin Friday night.

“I had no idea it was going to be that intense,” said Hjort, who watched the storm from the window of his home on the South side of Eau Claire.

Strong winds toppled a tree onto Hjort’s new truck. He said he’d always wanted that tree to come down, but not like that.

The truck was among dozens of pieces of property throughout the county scarred by the storm's strength.

Branches were scattered and power lines fell down knocking out power to over 1,000 residents, according to Xcel Energy’s outage map.

The Eau Claire Police Department says there were no reported injuries, and a few trees blocking intersections. The department says city shops will be working to clear the debris.