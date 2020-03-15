Sewage pipe overflows in La Crosse near Mormon Coulee Road and Broadview

The City of La Crosse is asking residents to avoid the area of Mormon Coulee Road and Broadview until further notice.

On Sunday morning a pressurized pipe moving untreated sewage broke and pushed sewage to the surface. To avoid potential contact with sewage, pedestrians are asked to avoid the intersection of Morman Coulee Road and Broadview.

Construction crews will be in the area on Sunday and repair will start Monday morning. Temporary lane closures will be in place until emergency sewer force main repair can be completed. The city is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible but if necessary, use caution and expect delays.

As of noon on Sunday, the leak has stopped and the sewage is contained to that intersection.

