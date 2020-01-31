Sheriff Kowalczyk: Sex offender release can be difficult

Wisconsin has the sixth highest percentage of registered sex offenders per 100,000 people.

That's according to a study by Safe Home, a nonprofit organization and shelter for survivors of domestic violence. The organization recently shared numbers on Wisconsin’s ranking when it comes to registered sex offenders. It found the Badger State ranks sixth highest number of registered sex offenders per one hundred thousand people at 431.56 and ninth in the total number of sex offenders with 25,011.

33-year-old Steven Harrison pleaded guilty in 2012 to a felony count of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child. Earlier this month, Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk announced he'd be released in Chippewa County and some people chose to notify others of his location. Friday, Kowalczyk talked about how they handle the release of convicted sex offenders and public concern

"A big question on everyone's mind is why, why my neighborhood,” Kowalczyk said.

Initially homeless, Harrison is now living in the town of Sigel, south of Cadott.

“Once someone is released from prison, the first thing they do is report back to their agent; their next step is to come to the sheriff's department to register here,” Kowalczyk said. “They need a photograph; address information on where they will be working if employment is entertained, and pretty much everything about themselves as to where they are and what they will be doing in Chippewa County.”

The State Department of Corrections identifies three levels for convicted sex offenders. Tier 1 is minor offenses, with a low risk of repeat offense; Tier 2 is a more serious offense with a moderate risk of repeat offense and T tier 3 for the most severe sex crimes with a high risk of repeat and a public safety threat.

“The Department of Corrections has a very difficult chore in finding a place for these people,” Kowalczyk said. “It is not uncommon for these people to be released are homeless.”

For Kowalczyk, the concern is ongoing for Chippewa County.

“We did have a call for service last [Friday] night and the call for service was to a neighbor of our most recent placed sex offender,” he said. “He displayed a sign, in his yard on his property indicating that a sex offender is now living next door.”

Kowalczyk understands the public's concern, but said once a convicted sex offender is released from prison, they still need a roof over their heads.

“People are asking why. Why this part of the county, why next to my residence, why down the road from my residence,” he said. “Finding a place is very, very difficult.”

Kowalczyk said they have been lucky to not have a high number of repeat offenders placed within Chippewa County. He said if you have any questions or concerns about the placement of sex offenders in your area; contact your local sheriff's department and Department of Corrections.

