Sex offender moves to Cumberland

A sex offender will be moving to a new house in Cumberland starting Sunday, Sept. 29.

Barron County Sheriff’s Department says 52-year-old Terry Soltau will be living at 2192 12 ½ Street in Cumberland.

Barron County officials say Soltau has served his time and is not wanted by law enforcement. He was convicted in 1995 of second degree sexual assault of a child and in 2006 for child enticement.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says “Soltau has been out since 2018 and this is a change in address. A neighborhood alert is being done Friday to make the houses in this direct area aware of this move,”

