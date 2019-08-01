Sex offender release in Eau Claire

Sex offender will be released from prison into an Eau Claire neighborhood on August 6.

The Eau Claire Police Department has been notified that Walter Mallett, 43, will be residing at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections monitored residence in the 100 block of Randall Street. The DOC says this placement is temporary and will find long-term placement for Mallett.

Eau Claire Police say the primary focus of Mallett's release plan is to ensure public safety. The conditions of his release include sex offender registrant, lifetime GPS monitoring, no use of alcohol among others.