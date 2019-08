A sex offender will be released in Menomonie on Aug. 13.

According to Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, James Bever will be residing at 932 Broadway St N, Until 19 in Menomonie.

Bever will be placed under supervision and subject to GPS. He will also be required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program for life.

Officials say he had a 1998 conviction of 1st degree sexual assault of a child.