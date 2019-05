A sex offender has been released in La Crosse County.

The La Crosse Police Department says Robert Glissendorf, 63, was released on March 1 and has relocated to La Crosse.

He was convicted of child molestation in 2014 in the state of Arizona.

He is now living at a home on Hamilton Street in La Crosse.

Police say Glissendorf has served his sentence and is not wanted by the police at this time.