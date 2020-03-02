Sex offender to be released in Chippewa County, town contesting release

A convicted sex offender will be released into New Auburn, Chippewa County in March.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffery Neubecker, 56, will be placed into 25978 County Highway F in New Auburn. Neubecker is 5’3, weighing 165 pounds with hazel eyes and brown gray hair.

The placement is being contested by Chippewa County and the town of Sampson. That appeal hearing is scheduled for March 6.

Law enforcement say Neubecker has been convicted of sexual offenses involving adolescents and has served his time. He is required to comply with sex offender rules and will be monitored by GPS. His release could be as early as March 6.

