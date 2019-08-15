Sex offender to be released in Eau Claire

A sex offender will be released in Eau Claire and will be temporarily living in the 100 block of Randall Street upon his release on Aug. 20.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, 55-year-old Brent McNabb Jr was convicted of 1st degree sexual assault of a child in 1993 and will be monitored.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ focus is to insure public safety and is working to find a long-term placement for McNabb Jr.

The Eau Claire Police Department would like to remind the public all sex offenders in Wisconsin are listed on the DOC Sex Offender Registry website.

