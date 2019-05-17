Sex offender to be released in Eau Claire

The Eau Claire Police Department has been notified Sex Offender Jeffrey J. Bonnin (DOB: 02/23/1972) will be released from the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center on May 22, 2019. Bonnin will remain under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services indefinitely and will be under supervision of Wisconsin Department of

Corrections. Bonnin was convicted in Eau Claire County of the following crimes:

Attempted Second Degree Sexual Assault (July 28, 1995)

Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (August 1, 1995)

Felony Bail Jumping (October 30, 1995)

Attempted First Degree Sexual Assault (April 24, 1996)

Bonnin was ordered by an Eau Claire County Court to be released from Sand Ridge and remain under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Since this release order Wisconsin Health Services and Department of Corrections staff have been working to develop a release plan for Bonnin. The primary focus of the release plan is to insure public safety.

Bonnin was court ordered to be released to a residence on the 2400 block of Fifth Street in the City of Eau Claire. This address is temporary until a permanent address is identified. Bonnin will be supervised by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC). His release restrictions include:

Lifetime GPS monitoring.

Confinement to the interior of the residence.

Can only leave the residence in the company of a DHS contracted chaperone.

Cannot be within 1500 feet of a park, playground, library, school, church, or recreation trail. Will be verified through

GPS tracking.

No contact with minors.

Cannot drink alcohol or enter a tavern.

Cannot possess electronic devices.

Comply with all requirements as a lifetime registrant of Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registration Program.

The Eau Claire Police Department would like to remind the public that all sex offenders in Wisconsin are listed on the Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry website at http://offender.doc.state.wi.us/public/

Inquiries regarding Jeffrey Bonnin should be directed to Wisconsin Department of Health Services Michael Chase at (608) 284-1130, Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor Lona Sullivan at (715) 450-1558 or Eau Claire Police Department Deputy Chief Matt Rokus at (715) 839-4979.