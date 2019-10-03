Sex offender to be released in Eau Claire

A sex offender will be released to the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire following his release.

Eau Claire Police Department says 47-year-old Rob Collins will be released from prison on Oct. 8 and will remain under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The DOC says this placement is temporary and they are working to find a long-term placement for Collins.

Police say Collins’ previous convictions are; 2006 Eau Claire County second degree sexual assault of a child, 1998 Wood County exposing genitals to a child and third degree sexual assault.

