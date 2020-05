A convicted sex offender will be living in Eau Claire after his May 26 release.

Eau Claire Police Department says 33-year-old James Jones will be residing in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire.

Jones was convicted in 2009 with a charge of second degree sexual assault of a child.

Police say Jones will be under DOC monitors, he is to comply with all sex offender registration rules, cooperate with electronic monitoring and no unsupervised contact with minors.