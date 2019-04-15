Sex offender to be released in Rusk Co.

Courtesy: Rusk Co. Sheriff's Office
BRUCE, Wis. (WEAU) -- The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is telling the public of a sex offender release this week.

Convicted sex offender William Hosch will be living in the 200 block of S. Main Street in Bruce.

Deputies say Hosch will remain under the close supervision of local probation agents.

 