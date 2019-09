A sex offender will be released in Winona in October.

Winona Police Department says 36-year-old Robert Neal Armagost III will be living at the 1050 block of Horner Road after his release on Oct. 21.

Officials say Armagost has a history of engaging in sexual contact with known adult females. Police also say that Armagost is a level three predatory offender.

Winona Police say Armagost has served his sentence and will be transitioning into the