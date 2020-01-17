Sex offender to be released, no address and to be considered homeless

A sex offender will be released into Chippewa County but the Department of Corrections does not have a permanent address for him. He will be considered homeless once released.

Sheriff James Kowalczyk says 33-year-old Steven Harrison will be released from Racine Correctional Institution on Jan. 21 and is required to live in Chippewa County.

Harrison will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until Jan. 27, 2030.

Officials say Harrison has been convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child, harassment between periods of domestic violence, prostitution, two counts of sexual conduct fifth degree and sexual conduct second degree.

Harrison is listed as 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a scar on his left hand, piercings in his left ear and a few tattoos.

