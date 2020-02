A Level 3 sex offender will be moving from Wisconsin Rapids to Richfield on Feb. 14.

Wood County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Paul Peterson has been living at 1150 16th Street in Wisconsin Rapids and will now be living at 7524 Bluff Drive in Richfield.

Peterson was convicted of repeated sexual assault of the same child in Wood County in 2012.

If you have questions you are asked to call the Division of Community Corrections at 715-384-8832.