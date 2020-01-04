Seymour residents continue protest of proposed landfill expansion

The protest of a proposed landfill expansion in the Town of Seymour continues.

On Saturday, more than 20 people showed up across the street from Seven Mile Creek Landfill, to protest what they are calling unfair treatment and conditions.

The proposed deal includes no monitoring of the landfill, no compensation for residents, and no consequences for littering.

At a town hall last month, residents gathered to develop a strategy to negotiate a more fair deal, and residents say their local representation needs to be held accountable.

"Our local authorities that are on our citing committee have the authority and responsibility to make sure that the people that are living in this area within a one mile radius are safe and protected, said Seymour resident, Kathy Campbell.

The final negotiations were initially set for January 17th, but Campbell says that meeting has been delayed until February, citing public pushback being one of the main reasons.

