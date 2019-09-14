Sharing Hope Walk for Suicide Prevention held in Carson Park

A special event Saturday morning brought hundreds out to help raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The 2nd Annual Sharing Hope Walk took place in Carson Park with over 600 participants this year. Funds raised will go towards suicide prevention efforts in the local area. Organizers say this event is special and as it promotes mental health awareness.

The walk featured a display of shoes representing lives lost in the Chippewa Valley to suicide.

Organizers say over $22,000 was raised from this year's event.

