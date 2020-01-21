Sharing the story of local football legend Gus Dorais

The National Football League is wrapping up its 100th season with Super Bowl 54 in Miami on February 2.

Tuesday night, one local author shared a unique historical tie to the modern day NFL.

Joe Niese hosted a program at the Chippewa Valley Museum sharing the research for his recent book titled A Passing Interest: The story of football innovator Gus Dorais.

A Chippewa Falls native, Dorais quarterbacked his high school football team to a state championship in 1909.

He went on to be a coach in college and the NFL.

Dorais' claim to fame is helping to revolutionize football's forward pass.