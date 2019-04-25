Sheboygan woman who hid body in crawl space sentenced to prison

A Sheboygan woman who hid a man's body after a drug overdose has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Andrea Mullens, 30, appeared before a Sheboygan County judge for a hearing April 22. The judge sentenced her to six years and six months in prison and seven years on extended supervision.

Mullens had pleaded no contest to charges of Hiding a Corpse, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place and Contributing to Delinquency. As part of a plea agreement, charges of Theft and Bail Jumping were dismissed but read into the record.

Mullens was arrested late last year. Investigators said she ran a drug house out of an apartment at 1313 Michigan Ave.

Two minors were in the apartment at the time the victim overdosed.

Documents indicate Mullens gave the victim Narcan, but when efforts to revive him failed she enlisted the help of one of the minors to hide the corpse by rolling it up in a blanket then placing the body in a crawl space.

Mullens then stole the victim's ID and debit card, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim's name was not released by officials.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for June 7.

