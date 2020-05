A woman is arrested after a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped to help with a disabled vehicle on I-94 in Jackson County.

Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, the Trooper stopped to help and made contact with the driver, 49-year-old Tracie Masuca of Shell Lake.

Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted, and Masuca was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.

Masuca was taken to the jail in Jackson County.