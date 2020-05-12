Shell Lake woman charged with 7th OWI

A Shell Lake woman has been charged in Jackson County with her 7th OWI.

Court records show 49-year-old Tracie Masuca has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-7th offense and failure to install ignition interlock device.

The criminal complaint says a semi driver stopped to help a woman who blew a tire on Interstate 94. The semi driver says the woman asked for a ride and noted she showed signs of impairment.

The woman told law enforcement that she had been drinking beer and moonshine.

Masuca's signature bond was set at $5,000 and she is scheduled to appear in court next on May 20.