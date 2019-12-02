Sheriff: 21-year-old dead after vehicle rollover, road conditions and alcohol are factors

Barron County Sheriff’s Office says a 21-year-old died after injuries sustained in a vehicle rollover crash. They believe road conditions and alcohol are contributing factors to his death.

Officials say 21-year-old Cole Schiebel of Kewaskum lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times. Schiebel was taken to a local hospital but later died due to the severity of his injuries.

Law enforcement says the crash happened Thursday, Nov. 28 around 12:14 a.m. on Highway 48, east of Cumberland.

