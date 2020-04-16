Sheriff: 3 injured after Chippewa County crash, speed and alcohol may be factors

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk says three people were injured after a crash happened on Highway M at 260th Avenue in Lake Holcombe on Thursday.

Kowalczyk says one male passenger was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries and two other passengers received non- life threatening injuries.

25-year-old Chloe Brenner was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxication, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.

The crash is still under investigation but law enforcement believe speed and alcohol are both factors in the crash.