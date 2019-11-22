Sheriff: Body of missing Dunn Co. woman found near Chippewa River

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office confirms a body found in a wooded area near the Chippewa River is Robynn Bridges. She was the subject of a missing person investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, Bridges was last seen November 12 near the Chippewa River in Dunn County, along Highway C.

Her vehicle was found in that area on November 14.

During a search of the area of where Bridges was last seen, cadaver dogs with Northstar Search and Rescue located the body of an adult woman in a wooded area near the Chippewa River.

An autopsy confirmed the body is Robynn Bridges.

The sheriff's office says at this point there are no indications of foul play, but the office is awaiting a toxicology report and a final autopsy report.

The investigation is ongoing by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Dunn Medical Examiner’s Office.