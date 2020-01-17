Sheriff: Son arrested for the death of his father in Dunn County

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Gary Styer has been arrested for the death of his 78-year-old father, Edward Styer.

Styer is scheduled to appear in court at 1:15 p.m.

Officials say Styer used a blunt object to cause the death of his father and then remained in the home until later on in the day. Styer also drove to Eau Claire where he told someone what happened.

Evidence is still being gathered and the case is still under investigation.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a residence in Colfax Township around 6 p.m. Wednesday night. Inside the residence, they found a dead man, and they deemed the death to be suspicious.

