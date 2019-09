The Wood County Sheriff’s Department believes speed and alcohol are factors in an ATV crash that happened Sunday around 7:22 p.m. in the township of Seneca.

Officials say 27-year-old James Doherty lost control of his ATV and was ejected. Life saving measures were performed and Doherty was later transferred to Marshfield Medical Center

. The Sheriff’s Department says the condition of Doherty is unknown at this time.