Sheriff: Woman faked being kidnapped so she could steal car

Virginia Saavedra is accused of pretending she had been kidnapped so she could take advantage of a Good Samaritan and steal his car. (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina woman pretended she had been kidnapped so she could take advantage of a Good Samaritan and steal his car.

Virginia Saavedra is accused of going up to a house in Sophia on Wednesday and telling the occupant she had just escaped an attempted kidnapping by a stranger.

Authorities say the man let Saavedra sit in his truck to warm up while he went to call 911.

They say she fled in the truck, which was then spotted by deputies responding to the man’s 911 call.

She was arrested on several charges after a high-speed chase.

