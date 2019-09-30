Sheriff gives update on tornado recovery efforts in Chippewa Co.

Nearly a week after a destructive EF3 tornado tore through Chippewa County, officials are providing an update on clean-up efforts.

Volunteers spent the weekend pitching in to restore order in the Town of Wheaton, one of the most impacted areas.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says things are beginning to get back to normal. Over the weekend, volunteers walked through fields recovering debris and personal items belonging to residents. Saturday more than 300 people showed up to pitch in. Kowalcyzk says while Sunday’s volunteer groups were smaller, the help was still needed. “Anything and everything that could be addressed was addressed by the volunteers," he said.

Monday the highway department removed traffic warning signs and cones along Highway 29, another indication that things are restoring to normal.

Sheriff Kowalcyk says other than minor injuries, he’s grateful no one was critically hurt.

"There’s been very few minor injuries reported but I don't believe that we actually dispatched an ambulance to that area either Tuesday or Wednesday," he said.

He also says he’s been in contact with Governor Evers’ office regarding potential aid but that it’s too early to know just how the state will help.

